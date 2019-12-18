President Kenyatta hails Sub-County schools for improved KCSE performance

President Uhuru Kenyatta has commended Sub-County schools in the country for posting a remarkable improvement in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

The President said the improvement is as a result of the enhanced Government investment in the education sector and backs efforts to ensure 100 percent transition from primary to secondary school education.

President Kenyatta spoke at State House, Nairobi after being briefed on this year’s KCSE results by Education CS Prof George Magoha ahead of their release to the public.

The President commended teachers across the country especially in sub-county schools for devoting their time to give students the best they deserve, catapulting them to be top students in the country.

“My government will continue to ensure our children get quality education regardless of their location.

“Today we have seen that students who scored less than 200 marks at KCPE have posted excellent results. It is all about giving a chance to our children and availing the necessary resources” the President noted.

He similarly encouraged teachers and parents to support their children and give them hope especially those who join Sub-County day schools saying the institutions are the backbone of the 100 percent transition programme since they absorb over 70 percent of the learners.

In his briefing to the President, Prof Magoha said 127 special needs learners have excelled in this year’s KCSE and are expected to join the universities.

In this year’s KCSE results, a majority of the students who scored 200 marks and below in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) attained a mean score of C+ and above.

Present during the briefing were Education PS Belio Kipsang, Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia, Acting KNEC Chief Executive Officer Mercy Karogo and KNEC Chairman John Onsati among others.