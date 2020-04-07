President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on Kenyans to strictly adhere to protocols set out by the Ministry of health so as to stem the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The President said measures so far taken by the Government are aimed at ensuring citizens continue with their lives in the wake of the fast spreading infectious disease.

“You are the doctor of your life. Please adhere to the protocols set out by the Ministry of Health to protect yourself and your loved ones. Prevention is better than cure,” the President said when he spoke during a live radio interview with three local FM radio stations-Kameme, Inooro and Coro.

President Kenyatta underscored regular washing of hands with soap, wearing of masks and social distancing as some of the key protocols that Kenyans need to follow strictly in order to limit the spread of the respiratory illness.

“This disease is an unseen enemy and one cannot tell who has it or not, therefore it is for our own good that we change our lifestyle. We have to avoid shaking hands and social gatherings.

“I know it is not in our culture not to shake hands while greeting but please because of this dangerous disease we have to change. It doesn’t mean one doesn’t love you when they fail to shake hands but rather they are protecting you from this pandemic,” the President said.

The President, who spoke on wide range of measures taken by his Government to ensure that Kenyans continue with their lives said, total lockdown of the country is the last option on the table noting that if all Kenyans follow the guidelines and measures put in place so far, then the country would not need to go that route.

“We understand our people better. We know that a majority of Kenyans depend on daily activities to earn their livelihoods therefore we don’t need to lockdown the country as long as we can strictly adhere to the measures already in place,” he said.

On the measures taken Monday by the Government to stop movement of people into and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area, the President said it was necessary to do so as to cut out the spread to the rest of the country.

He said Nairobi having the highest infections in the country, had become the epicentre of the virus in Kenya.

In the interview conducted by journalists Gatonye Mbugua (Kameme FM), Jeff Kuria (Innoro FM) and Karanja wa Kamau (Coro FM), the Head of State said the containment measure was taken ahead of the Easter holiday so as to protect Kenyans especially the elderly living in rural areas from catching the virus from their visiting relatives.

“We know that majority of our old people live in rural areas and according to studies, this disease affects the old people more than those who are young hence we have to protect our grandparents from this disease and the only way out is to stop movement this festive season,” the President explained.