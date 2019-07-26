President Kenyatta mourns Kibra MP Ken Okoth

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and comfort to the family, friends, relatives and residents of Kibra Constituency following the death of the Honorable Kenneth Okoth.

In his message, the President said death has robbed the nation of an astute and progressive legislator who stood out for his servant leadership credentials.

The President described Hon. Kenneth Okoth as a courageous and illustrious servant of the people who sacrificed personal comfort to serve the country with commitment and dedication, especially the residents of Kibra Constituency.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have this afternoon received the sad news of the passing away of the Hon. Kenneth Okoth, MP for Kibra Constituency. May God the Almighty comfort his family, friends, relatives, constituents and indeed all Kenyans during this difficult period of mourning,” the Head of State said.

He said the Hon. Kenneth Okoth, who succumbed to colon cancer at the age of 41 years, will be remembered as an outstanding and gifted leader whose legacy will live on for many generations to come.

The President prayed God to give the family of the youthful legislator, residents of Kibra and all Kenyans the fortitude to bear with the painful loss.