President Kenyatta lauds innovative abilities showcased by youth

President Uhuru Kenyatta has lauded the innovative abilities showcased by the youth in the country to solve problems facing the country.

In his Mashujaa Day address on Tuesday, the President said that it was a good starting point for our young people to look for a problem and solve it.

“If you solve a problem, heroism and success will naturally follow you,” he said.

The President outlined a few transformative programmes and projects that have been undertaken by our young people including the recent exhibition he toured at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, Taita Taveta County that featured geospatial, airborne geophysical, cyber and national security industrialization projects.

The President pointed out that the team of young professionals cut the cost of the project to Ksh 4 billion which was previously estimated at Ksh 30 billion by a private firm.

“These young innovators not only delivered a high quality of work, but they also did so at a fraction of the set cost,” said the President.

President Kenyatta also mentioned other technological developments created by the youth including one by JKUAT students Michael Mwaisakenyi and Ken Gicira who developed an automated weeding robot to help farmers eliminate the need for herbicides in their crops.

“Where these transformative innovations came from, there are many more. All we need to do is look. And if our national attention moves to the search for solutions, our natural energy will flow to a positive place,” he added.

The President, at the same time, also recognized the efforts by Healthcare workers for giving their all in the midst of a global health crisis.

He thanked the healthcare workers for their dedication and selflessness during the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He honoured all Covid-19 heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice in their line of duty while serving Kenyans.

“I cannot conclude this address without honouring our COVID-19 heroes. I want to give a special mention to our departed health workers such as; Dr Doreen Lugaliki of Nairobi South Hospital, Clifford Mburia of Kitengela, Moses Ringera of UoN and Marian Awuor of Rachuonyo,” he said.

“These brave souls paid the ultimate price. And like our Founding Fathers, they teach us that heroes are ordinary people who are made extra-ordinary by unusual circumstances.”