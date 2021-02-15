President Kenyatta lauds Nyachae’s commitment to public service

President Uhuru Kenyatta has described the late Simeon Nyachae as a disciplinarian who not only expected the best from others but from himself as well.

“Without a doubt, he (Nyachae) was a disciplinarian not only disciplining others but the discipline with which he carried himself.”

The President who spoke at Gusii Stadium during Nyachae’s funeral further went ahead to eulogize Nyachae as an honest man who always wanted the best out of others.

“Today is a day we celebrate Mzee Nyachae’s life. This is a very important message to take home,” he urged.

The Head of State in addition urged Kenyans to celebrate in unity the late Nyachae who strived to work tirelessly for Kenya and its citizens.

“We thank Nyachae and we cannot forget him for all he has done for us as a country. As he held my hand, I am ready to hold another hand to continue on this journey. “

The former Ford People Party leader has been laid to rest in a private ceremony at his home in Nyosia Village in Kisii County.

The late Nyachae died early this month after battling a long term ailment.

The plane carrying his body landed at Kisii School playground on Sunday midday as the military took charge of the security.

Deputy President William Ruto, ODM party leader Raila Odinga, Wiper party leader Musyoka Kalonzo, Senator Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i were also in attendance.