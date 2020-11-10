President Kenyatta launches revamped Nairobi Commuter Rail Service- Photos

President Kenyatta launches revamped Nairobi Commuter Rail Service- Photos

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at the Kenya Railways Transit Shed in Nairobi County where he will commission the facility, tour the Customs Bonded Warehouse and address Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), traders.

President Uhuru Kenyatta views the historic Hugh F. Marriot steam engine and tours the Nairobi Central Central Railway Station environs during the official commissioning of the facility.

President Kenyatta unveils a commemorative plaque to officially commission the Nairobi Central Railway Station Refurbished under the Modernization Program of the Nairobi Commuter Rail Service

The President is taken on a guided tour of the Nairobi Central Railway Station and is issued a ticket for the Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) to Embakasi Railway Station.

