President Kenyatta leads Kenyans in ushering in new year

President Uhuru Kenyatta led Kenyans in ushering in the new year with a promise of uniting the country.

In his new year message to Kenyans the president pledged to ensure the Building Bridges Initiative is instrumental in uniting Kenyans.

He added that his government is committed to solving unemployment through the big four agenda.

The President’s best wishes for the new year began with a review of the decade that was.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by Kenyans and wished them good tidings.

He further committed to ensuring the nation is united insisting the Building Bridges Initiative is Kenya’s gateway to peace and unity.

“It must be clear to all of us that as a country we cannot preach and sell negativity while at the same time pray to create and hope for opportunity. By us together accepting our challenges should form the basis not for division but rather a clarion call of how we must come together in order to turn challenge to opportunity and prosperity,” the president said.

President Kenyatta lauded the men and women in uniform for their sacrifice in guarding the nation and called on Kenyans to commit to serving the country diligently in the new decade.

He noted Kenya’s strong economic position saying the big four agenda will accelerate economic growth opening opportunities for Kenyans.

Deputy president Dr William Ruto on his part called for tolerance and unity in the discourse of critical national issues.

ODM leader Raila Odinga also called for unanimity in the building of bridges foundation laid last year in order to secure a lasting unity and greater sense of nationhood.

Acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani ushered in the new year with a tough message to county and state corporations which have entrenched the culture of accumulating pending bills saying that culture will be made extremely uncomfortable in 2020.