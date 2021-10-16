President Kenyatta leads nation in marking KDF Day

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday unveiled a new 150-bed military hospital at Kahawa Garrison in Kiambu County as he led the nation in marking this year’s Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Day.

The Nairobi Regional Level 4 Hospital is part of Government efforts to boost the welfare of the KDF that has seen the establishment of other regional health facilities in Isiolo and Eldoret to offer quality health services to soldiers and their dependents.

The President, who was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, also commissioned a Communication Information System (CIS) maintenance and innovation centre, and an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) repair workshop at the Garisson.

KDF Day is observed annually to celebrate acts of valor and gallantry by Kenyan soldiers as well as honour those that died defending their motherland. This year’s commemoration marks the 10th anniversary since Kenya started observing KDF Day in 2011, the year that Kenyan troops entered Somalia in pursuit of al-Shabaab terrorists under Operation Linda Nchi.

The President said the Government has also extended affordable housing under the Big 4 Agenda to the military, adding that he will be breaking ground for the first project later this year.

“As your proud Commander-in-Chief, and on behalf of a grateful nation, I shall never tire of appreciating you for your commitment, resilience, excellence and sacrifices.

“On this continent and beyond, you are a point of pride and role model for other militaries. You are, both inside and beyond our borders, celebrated for your professionalism and your diligence,” President Kenyatta told the KDF.

Once again, the President assured that the Government will continue augmenting the operational capacity of KDF to enable them deal effectively with emerging security threats.

“In the face of this dynamic operating environment characterized by asymmetrical threats, the Government is committed to continuously enhancing Kenya’s military deterrent capabilities.

“It is noteworthy that terrorist activities and border incursions by non-state actors have significantly reduced; thanks to the actions of KDF as well as our other security agencies operating under the multi-agency framework,” the President said.

President Kenyatta pointed out that recent military enhancements and acquisitions will significantly strengthen the operational capabilities and mission readiness of the defence forces.

“Furthermore, the recent installation of the Kenya Navy Manda Bay Base will significantly improve maritime security. In addition, the establishment of the Kenya Shipyards Limited at the Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe as well as the Kisumu shipyard will improve our naval capabilities while at the same time also contributing to the blue economy,” he said.

He said the Government will continue to collaborate and engage with regional, continental and global partners in the promotion of Kenya’s vision of a peaceful, secure and prosperous world for all, and urged Kenyans to be vigilant and cooperate with security agencies at all times.

On his part, the new Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa assured that with the support of the Defence Council and the senior civilian component of Kenya’s security apparatus, he will champion defence policies that will not only promote national peace, development and stability but also safeguard Kenya’s national interests abroad.

“…the contribution of Kenya in the region in terms of resolution of conflicts quantified to the dollar has no much either in the African Union or the UN peace support operations. Kenya, as a country, has sacrificed a lot for the sake of peace and stability in the region,” CS Wamalwa said.

Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi thanked the President for Government’s continued investment in the military saying KDF’s operational capabilities had improved significantly in recent years.

Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, Cabinet Secretaries Mutahi Kagwe (Health) and Monica Juma (Energy), and Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o attended the commemoration. Also present were retired Generals among them Joseph Kibwana, Jeremiah Kianga, Julius Karangi and Samson Mwathethe.