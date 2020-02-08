President Kenyatta leads Nation in viewing body of late H.E Moi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has paid his last respect to the late retired President Daniel Arap Moi, whose body is lying-in-state at Parliament buildings for public viewing.

President Kenyatta led the nation in viewing the body alongside the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, followed by his Deputy William Ruto and other senior government officials.

Moi’s body left Lee funeral home Saturday morning, the casket draped in the National flag and conveyed to Parliament Buildings under escort in a Gun Carriage accompanied by military musical honours.

The funeral procession moved from Lee Funeral in the morning hours and made its way to Parliament buildings through Valley Road and Kenyatta Avenue.

President Uhuru Kenyatta first addressed the Nation from State house where he read his tribute to the late H.E Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi flanked by Deputy President William Ruto and Cabinet Secretaries.

The Cabinet Secretaries later made their way to Parliament Buildings with Ruto arriving shortly after 10:00 am.

President Kenyatta arrived at Parliament Buildings at around 10:15 and was received by the Deputy President William Ruto.

Accompanied by the First Lady, President Kenyatta made his way to where the body of H.E Daniel Arap Moi is lying and was the first one to view the body.

He later left the Parliament Buildings to pave way for members of the public who have turned out in large numbers to view the body and pay their last respects.