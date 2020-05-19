President Kenyatta mourns former Makueni MP Peter Kiilu

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort to the family, friends and relatives of former Makueni Member of Parliament Peter Kiilu.

The late Kiilu, a long serving public administrator, passed away Tuesday at a Nairobi hospital.

President Kenyatta eulogised the former Makueni MP as a friendly and seasoned public administrator who served the nation for many years in the defunct provincial administration with distinction.

“Mr Kiilu was a loyal and distinguished son of Kenya who was committed to the wellbeing of our great nation. His devotion to public service enabled him to rise through the ranks of the provincial administration from a District Officer to the highest level of Provincial Commissioner,” the President eulogised the former legislator.

President Kenyatta said it was due to Mr Kiilu’s excellent track record of public service that the people of Makueni elected the former administrator as their MP in 2007.

The President prayed to God to give the family the fortitude and strength to bear with the loss.