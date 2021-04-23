President Kenyatta meets cross-section of Maa Community leaders

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday at State House, Nairobi met a cross-section of Maa Community leaders led by Environment CS Keriako Tobiko.

The President and the leaders, who included elders, women and youth representatives, discussed matters touching on the progress of the Maa Community among them its rich culture.

The leaders thanked the Head of State for the support the community continues to receive from the Government including several development projects in their areas.

Accompanying the leaders were Devolution PS Charles Sunkuli, his Planning counterpart Saitoti Torome and Narok North MP Moitalel Ole Kenta.