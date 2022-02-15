President Kenyatta meets Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

ByPSCU
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday evening held talks with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces.

Strengthening bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of the people of Kenya and the UAE topped the agenda of the fruitful meeting between President Kenyatta and the Crown Prince.

Leading their respective delegations at the meeting held at the Sea Palace in Abu Dhabi, the two leaders agreed on the need for Kenya and the UAE to explore the possibility of signing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to enhance trade.

They also discussed about measures to be undertaken to address  the trade imbalance that is currently tilted in favour of the Gulf nation.

  

