President Kenyatta meets Marsabit leaders over security situation in the County

By PSCU

As part of ongoing sustained Government efforts to address security concerns in Marsabit County, His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday held a consultative meeting with a cross-section of leaders from the County.

The meeting at State House, Nairobi noted with great concern the cyclic flare-ups of inter-community conflicts in Marsabit despite sustained efforts by Government and non-state partners to foster sustainable peace in the vast County.

In his address, His Excellency the President urged the leaders to use their positions of influence to foster peace and reconciliation, noting that the hallmark of true leadership is to bequeath present and future generations a peaceful, prosperous, and united Marsabit County.

With great regret, the Head of State observed that the violent conflicts leading to loss of lives, destruction of property, and displacement of persons are largely as a result of incitement by selfish politicians and community leaders.

The leaders, who included elected officials at both national and county levels, serving state officials, clergy, and other community officials, were reminded of past failed efforts to attain sustainable peace, and affirmed their individual and collective civic duty to promote peace in Marsabit County and the region.

The Head of State challenged the leadership and the people Marsabit to honour heroic Kenyans who’ve lost their lives over the years in pursuit of peace in the region especially, the seven leaders who painfully perished in the 2006 plane crash while on a peace mission to the County by ensuring peace and harmony exists in the region.

The leaders on the ill-fated peace mission included Hon.Dr. Bonaya Godana, Hon.Titus Ngoyoni, Hon.Abdi Sasura, Hon.Guracha Galgallo, Hon.Abdullahi Adan, Hon.Mirugi Kariuki, and Mr.Peter King’ola, the then Moyale District Commissioner.