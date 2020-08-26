President Kenyatta makes changes at Ministry of Health

President Uhuru Kenyatta has made changes at the Ministry of Health with a view of strengthening the management of the ministry.

In a statement by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, the changes were to take place with immediate effect.

1.Dr. Francis Owino to be Principal Secretary for Public Health

2. Ms. Susan Mochache to be Principal Secretary for Medical Services

3.Mr. Peter Kinuthia Thuku to be Principal Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Health

4.Amb. Johnson Weru to be Principal Secretary, Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development.