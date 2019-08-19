President Kenyatta mourns Benga musician John DeMatthew

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and encouragement to the family, relatives, friends and fans of Kikuyu Benga musician John Ng’ang’a popularly known as John DeMathew who died in a road accident Sunday night.

In his condolence message, President Kenyatta described DeMathew as a gifted musician who not only used his talent to entertain but also mentored other upcoming Kenyan musicians.

“As a nation, we were privileged to have had such a brilliant artiste who played a big role in promoting our African cultural heritage through his music. Indeed, we have lost an icon in the music industry. DeMathew championed and played a big role in preserving our cultural heritage,” the President said.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to give the family, relatives, friends and fans of the late musician strength and fortitude to bear the loss.

The musician died in a road crash after the car he was driving rammed into a lorry near Blue Post Hotel.

While confirming the accident Thika Base Commander Elenah Wamuyu said De Mathew was alone in his Nissan Navara double cabin pickup.

Gatanga MP Ngugi Nduati said the musician was headed home from a medical fundraiser held at Metro Bar for fellow musician Peter Kigia’s ailing daughter.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at Thika Nursing Home.

Until his demise, he was the chairperson of the newly-launched Tamco Sacco that aims to uplift the welfare of musicians.

Trademark

With over 50 albums to his name, De’Mathew who has always had the cowboy hat on as his trademark is arguably the most influential artist from Central Kenya judging by his huge and wide fan base and also by the great airplay his songs enjoy on local radio stations.

Among De’Mathew’s hits that have enjoyed massive airplay include Property, Ni Wathire Ukindiga, Mene Mene Tekel and Njata Yakwa in which he featured Murang’a County Women Representative Sabina Wanjiru Chege.

He hailed from Gatanga in Murang’a County.