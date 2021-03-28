President Kenyatta Mourns Bishop Morris Mwarandu

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned the death of Bishop Morris Mwarandu, the founder of the Lord’s Gathering Fellowship Church, describing him as a true man of faith who was devoted to spiritual, emotional and physical growth of all men.

Bishop Mwarandu, 73, passed away Saturday night at a Nairobi hospital while receiving treatment.

In his message of comfort and encouragement to the family, relatives and faithful of the Lord’s Gathering Fellowship Church, the President said it is unfortunate that death had taken away a dedicated servant of God at a time when many people looked up to him for spiritual nourishment.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing away of Bishop Mwarandu. I have known Bishop Mwarandu for many years as a great man of faith. It is unfortunate that death has taken him away from our midst when many in our society looked up to him for spiritual nourishment,” the President said.

The Head of State remembered Bishop Mwarandu as an inspirational minister of the gospel who always saw good even in difficult situations.

“In my interactions with him, Bishop Mwarandu always had words of hope and faith, encouraging all to see the best even in the worst of situations,” the President eulogised.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to give strength and fortitude to Mama Christine Ega Mwarandu, family and the faithful of the Lord’s Gathering Fellowship Church as they mourn the departed Bishop.