Written By: PSCU
5

President Kenyatta mourns businessman John Murenga

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family and associates of businessman and author John Murenga who passed away Tuesday morning.

Mr Murenga, a former civil servant, was until his death the chairman of Chancery Wright Insurance Brokers.

In his message to the family, the President described Mr Murenga as a distinguished public servant who made a successful transition from the civil service to the private sector where he has been a huge inspiration to upcoming entrepreneurs.

“Mr Murenga leaves behind a huge legacy of success in both the public and the private sector, a feat that’s not easy to accomplish,” the President wrote.

The President eulogised Mr Murenga as a mentor to many successful businessmen in the country and singled out his book, ‘Destined to Leave A Legacy’, as an invaluable resource that will continue to inspire future generations.

Mr Murenga, an alumnus of Nyeri High School, Makerere University and Oxford University, is survived by Mrs Magda Murenga, four children, ten grandchildren and one great-grandson.

At Makerere University, Mr Murenga was a student of former President Mwai Kibaki and the two later became close business associates.

The President wished Mrs Murenga and the family God’s comfort as they mourn the departed patriarch.

