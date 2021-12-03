President Kenyatta mourns businessman Joseph Kibe

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of businessman Joseph Kibe who passed away on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Known to many as ‘Joe’, Kibe was a career civil servant who served in many roles within Government, rising through the ranks to the position of Permanent Secretary before successfully transitioning into business in his retirement.

In his message of comfort and encouragement, the President eulogised Kibe, a financial and governance expert, as a patriot and mentor whose long and distinguished service to the nation as a public servant and later as a businessman, corporate leader and elder set the foundation for Kenya’s socio-economic transformation.

It is unfortunate that death has robbed us of one of our country’s most distinguished and highly polished professionals whose selfless service and sacrifice helped to lay the foundation of the progress we’re enjoying today.

“Having started out as a lowly placed public servant and rising through the ranks of the civil service to become Permanent Secretary before successfully transitioning into business, Mzee Kibe was a role model and mentor to many people,” the President eulogised.

Besides his successes in public service, corporate leadership and business, the President remembered the late Kibe, who until his demise was the Chairman of the Council of Eminent Persons of Murang’a, as a humble and wise elder who was always willing to offer his services for the good of the country.

“Mzee Kibe was a wise and likeable gentleman who was always willing and ready to extend a hand of help whenever called upon.

“After his retirement from the public service and transitioning into the business world where he excelled, Kibe volunteered his service on boards of several public institutions besides leading many philanthropic engagements,” he said.

The Head of State prayed to God to give the family of Kibe the fortitude and strength they require at this difficult period of mourning their beloved family patriarch.