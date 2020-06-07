President Kenyatta mourns Commissioner of Police Wachira Mathenge

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family of Police Officer Wachira Mathenge who passed away recently.

At the time of his death, Mr Mathenge, a Commissioner of Police, was a Staffing Officer responsible for Logistics at the National Police Service Eastern Regional Office in Embu.

In his message of comfort to the family, the President described the late Mathenge as a man of valour who displayed integrity and professionalism while discharging his duties.

“I have known the late Mathenge for many years and worked closely with him when he served at the Presidential Escort Unit. He was a humble and amiable person whose virtues of hard work and dedication to duty will remain an inspiration to many police officers who worked with him,” the President wrote.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Head of State said it was due to Mr Mathenge’s commitment to duty and excellent service that he rose through the ranks to become a Commissioner of Police.

“We will forever be grateful for the excellent service the late Mathenge rendered to this country over the years,” the President eulogized.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to give the family, friends and relatives of the departed senior police officer the fortitude and strength during this difficult period of mourning.