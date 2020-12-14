President Kenyatta mourns Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to King Mswati III and the people of Eswatini following the death of the country’s Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini.

The 52-year-old Prime Minister died while undergoing treatment in a South African hospital.

In his message of encouragement and comfort to King Mswati, President Kenyatta said Kenya stands with the people of Eswatini as they mourn their departed leader.

“Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini was an industrious and devoted leader who was committed to improving the wellbeing of his fellow countrymen. It is unfortunate that we have lost such a great leader at a time like this.

“May the Almighty God comfort the Prime Minister’s family and the people of Eswatini as they mourn their kin and leader.

“We will forever cherish his contribution to human development especially in the banking and telecommunication sectors where he served successfully for many before becoming Prime Minister,” President Kenyatta said in his condolence message to King Mswati III.

President Kenyatta assured the King and the people of Eswatini that Kenya stands with them at this difficult period of mourning.