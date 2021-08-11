President Kenyatta mourns former Kamukunji MP George Nthenge

by Muraya Kamunde
SourcePSCU
Tags

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of former Kamukunji MP George Gregory Wilson Nthenge.

Hon Nthenge, a maverick independence-era politician, former Cabinet Minister and businessman, passed away on Tuesday night aged 94 years.

In his message of comfort, the President eulogised the former legislator as an elder statesman, and an icon of Kenya’s independence struggle who played a pivotal role in entrenching democracy in the country.

“It is disheartening to learn of the passing away of Hon George Nthenge, one of our country’s few remaining independence-era politicians, freedom fighter, and architect of our second liberation.

“Mzee Nthenge was a highly respected elder statesman, pro-democracy agitator and mentor whose journey through life epitomized the rich political history of the Kenyan nation.

“It is because of the solid foundation laid by Hon George Nthenge and his generation of leaders, and their work over the decades, that Kenya stands tall in the community of nations as a strong, democratic and prosperous nation,” the President eulogised.

Besides his long political career, Hon George Nthenge was an accomplished businessman and one of Kenya’s foremost curio exporters who founded a handicraft factory in Machakos town in 1953.

President Kenyatta wished Mzee Nthenge’s family God’s comfort as they mourn their departed patriarch

  

Latest posts

JSC asked to investigate conduct of Mombasa Magistrate Nyaloti

Hunja Macharia

Kenyans risk jail time for distributing, possessing explicit material

Christine Muchira

Kenya Sanitation Week campaign enters its third day

Hunja Macharia

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More