President Kenyatta mourns former Kangema MP, Tiras Ngahu

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of former Kangema MP Tiras Nyingi Ngahu who passed on today at a Nairobi hospital while undergoing treatment.

In his message of comfort and encouragement, President Kenyatta said Ngahu who until his demise was a senior director of the Jubilee Party, was a loyal and patriotic Kenyan who was committed to the wellbeing of Kenya and especially the people of Murang’a County.

“ Hon. Ngahu has been consistent in his politics. He has always championed the interests of all Kenyans and more so the residents of Murang’a County where he was born.

“ It is because of his commitment to the well being of our country that he was on the forefront in campaigning for a system of strengthening the devolved system of Government through the Building Bridges Initiative,(BBI).

The President noted that the late Ngahu was a dedicated leader who always worked hard not only to improve the lives of the residents of Murang’a but the whole country at large.

“A chartered insurer who rose to head the Insurance Institute of Kenya before venturing into elective politics, Hon. Ngahu always put the interests of all Kenyans above his personal issues. Indeed his contribution to the growth of the Insurance Industry will be remembered for many decades to come as he reached out to many who enrolled themselves for the service,” President Kenyatta mourned.

The Head of State prayed to God to grant the family, friends and relatives of Ngahu fortitude and strength during this difficult period of mourning.