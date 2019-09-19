President Kenyatta mourns former Lang’ata MP Mwangi Mathai

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and encouragement to the family, relatives and friends of former Lang’ata Member of Parliament Mwangi Mathai.

The late Mathai died at a Nairobi hospital while undergoing treatment.

In his condolence message, the President described the late Mwangi as a bold, brave and astute leader.

The President pointed out that the late Mwangi Mathai will be remembered as an entrepreneur who helped create jobs and employment opportunities for many Kenyans through his businesses.

“We will forever be grateful to him for the efforts to empower Kenyans by creating job opportunities through his business ventures and opening up the minds of Kenyans through his book,” the President noted.

Besides politics and business, the late Mwangi was a consummate motivational writer who authored the book, “Beyond Poverty and Vulnerability in Kenya”.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to give the family comfort and fortitude at this difficult moment of mourning.

Mwangi is also a former husband of Nobel laureate, the late Prof Wangari Mathai. The couple got married in 1969 and got three children before their divorce in 1979.