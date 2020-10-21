President Kenyatta mourns former police boss Duncan Wachira

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of former Police Commissioner Duncan Wachira who passed on early Wednesday morning at his Nairobi home.

In his message of comfort, the President remembered the former police boss as a true servant of the nation and a patriot who was committed to the wellbeing of the country.

“I have known Duncan Wachira as a man of great insight and unique qualities. During his time as the head of our police service, Mr Wachira pioneered reforms that improved the welfare of our men and women in uniform.

“Mr Wachira is also remembered for his no-nonsense approach to the fight against crime, especially in Nairobi. It is during his time as the top cop, I remember, that many organised criminal syndicates were dismantled,” the President eulogised.

The Head of State said Mr Wachira’s virtues of hard work and dedication to duty will remain an inspiration to many young Kenyans especially those serving the country in the disciplined forces.

The President prayed to God to give the family of the departed law enforcement officer the fortitude and comfort to bear the loss.