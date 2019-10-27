President Kenyatta mourns freedom fighter Oneko’s wife

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and encouragement to the family, relatives and friends of the late Loice Anyango, wife to the late freedom fighter Achieng’ Oneko.

Mama Loice Anyango, 79, died yesterday at her home village of Kunya in Rarieda, Siaya County where she was recuperating after being discharged from hospital.

In his message, the President said the late Mama Loice Anyango was one of the few remaining icons of Kenya’s freedom struggle.

The President said Mama Loice Anyango’s contribution to the freedom struggle and her community service over the years will always be remembered.

“Mama Loice was one of the few remaining emblems of our country’s freedom struggle. As a loving mother and as a senior citizen, Mama Anyango’s philanthropic activities will forever be cherished by the people of Rarieda and indeed all Kenyans,” President Kenyatta eulogised.

The Head of State wished the family of the late freedom fighter Achieng’ Oneko comfort as they mourn their beloved matriarch and prayed to God to give them fortitude at this difficult moment.

“My sincere condolences to the family, friends and relatives of our freedom hero Achieng Oneko on the passing away of Mama Loice Anyango. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult moment,” said President Kenyatta

