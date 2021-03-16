President Kenyatta, DP Ruto mourn journalist Robin Njogu

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family of journalist Robin Njogu who passed on last night at a Nairobi hospital.

In his message of encouragement, the President described the late Njogu as a progressive journalist whose contribution to radio and online journalism has gone a long way in transforming the country’s media and communication sector.

“Robin was an excellent journalist who mentored many young people in the Fourth Estate. We will forever cherish his skills and expertise in mass media, especially in radio where he has left a huge mark of excellence,” the President said.

President Kenyatta remembered Njogu as an innovative, resourceful and open-minded journalist whose contribution as a past member of State House press corp will be cherished forever.

“Robin always had a midas touch in transforming media stations into great communication and entertainment outlets.”

“My interactions with Robin during his time in the press corp were always enriching. He was a trusted and very effective member of the team,” the President recalled.

Days before his passing, Njogu lost his mother and the President wished God’s comfort and fortitude to the family as they mourn the two departed souls.

He was also part of a 15-member Task Force on the Improvement of Government Information and Public Communications appointed by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru in January 2019.

Tributes continue to pour in for the fallen journalist. His friends and colleagues alike sent messages of condolence on social media.

As the media fraternity can attest, Robin Njogu was friendly, humble and a good man. He was a skilled, dedicated and professional radio journalist who edited and reported on issues openly, independently and honestly. pic.twitter.com/f1RpEyhmm5 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 16, 2021

I am deeply saddened by the demise of radio journalist Robin Njogu. I worked with Robin for many years managing radio news and this is a huge loss to the Royal Media Services family and the media fraternity. May God be gracious with his soul. — Farida Karoney, EGH (@Faridakaroney) March 16, 2021

Heartbroken to lose a friend and fellow journalist Robin Njogu. The other day when I visited him at the hospital he was cheerful and getting better. He sent me this photo recently of the days when he used to attend my Govt. Spokesperson briefings as reporter. What a sad night… pic.twitter.com/MNoMeHoIYL — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) March 16, 2021

I’m saddened to learn of the passing on of Robin Njogu and his mum. Robin was a consummate journalist and contributed heavily to the development of radio news in the country. Sad loss for his young family, RMS and the media fraternity in the country. May God comfort his family. — CS Joe Mucheru EGH (@mucheru) March 16, 2021

The media fraternity has lost a professional journalist who set trends as a news editor. Robin Njogu was an independent minded journalist who always stood for truth and facts in his journalism. Humble but firm. Disciplinarian who did not condone mediocrity. pic.twitter.com/qmgDeKxj9f — Hon. Aden Duale, EGH, MP (@HonAdenDuale) March 16, 2021