President Kenyatta, DP Ruto mourn journalist Robin Njogu

Written By: Beth Nyaga/PSCU

Robin Njogu

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family of journalist Robin Njogu who passed on last night at a Nairobi hospital.

In his message of encouragement, the President described the late Njogu as a progressive journalist whose contribution to radio and online journalism has gone a long way in transforming the country’s media and communication sector.

“Robin was an excellent journalist who mentored many young people in the Fourth Estate. We will forever cherish his skills and expertise in mass media, especially in radio where he has left a huge mark of excellence,” the President said.

President Kenyatta remembered Njogu as an innovative, resourceful and open-minded journalist whose contribution as a past member of State House press corp will be cherished forever.

“Robin always had a midas touch in transforming media stations into great communication and entertainment outlets.”

“My interactions with Robin during his time in the press corp were always enriching. He was a trusted and very effective member of the team,” the President recalled.

Days before his passing, Njogu lost his mother and the President wished God’s comfort and fortitude to the family as they mourn the two departed souls.

He was also part of a 15-member Task Force on the Improvement of Government Information and Public Communications appointed by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru in January 2019.

Tributes continue to pour in for the fallen journalist. His friends and colleagues alike sent messages of condolence on social media.

 

