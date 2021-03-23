President Kenyatta mourns Jubilee Party Executive Director James Waweru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned ruling Jubilee Party Executive Director James Waweru, saying his death is a big blow to the country which he served with distinction for many years as an administrator.

Waweru, a former Nairobi Provincial Commissioner and Sports Permanent Secretary, died this morning at a Nairobi hospital.

In his message of comfort to Jubilee Party supporters, family, relatives and friends of Waweru, President Kenyatta described the late Waweru as a seasoned public servant who left a mark of excellence wherever he served.

“It is unfortunate that we have lost one of Kenya’s most seasoned administrators. Mr Waweru’s commitment, personal discipline and loyalty to the country saw him rise through the ranks to become a top public administrator.

“As the ruling Jubilee Party, we’ve lost a trusted, loyal and efficient leader whose contribution, as the most senior executive, has ensured our stability and progress,” the President, who is also the Jubilee Party Leader, eulogised.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to grant Jubilee Party supporters, the family of Waweru and all Kenyans fortitude and strength at this difficult time of mourning.