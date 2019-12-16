President Kenyatta mourns Justice Odek

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Court of Appeal Judge Prof James Otieno Odek, describing him as a prolific intellectual and a gifted legal mind.

In his message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of the late Justice Odek, President Kenyatta said he was shocked and deeply saddened by the death of the Appellate Judge.

The President said the death of Justice Odek is not only a big blow to his close family and the judiciary but also to the whole country which he served with commitment and dedication in the dispensation of justice without fear or favour.

“In this hour of sorrow and grief, I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Prof Justice James Otieno Odek’s family, relatives and friends,” President Kenyatta said.

The President prayed to God to comfort and give fortitude to the family at this trying moment.

Justice Odek collapsed and died early Monday morning while in his house in Kisumu.

Confirming the death, Kisumu County Director of Criminal Investigations Onesmus Towett said his officers are treating the incident as sudden death, adding that the DCI has commenced in-depth investigations to establish what may have caused his death.

Towett told KBC on phone that the body of the Judge was discovered this morning in his house which is next to Kisumu Central Police station.

Sources say that the Judge did not report to work this morning, and his phones were not answered prompting them to look for him.

His house door was broken into after a report was made to police where his body was found on the bed with his mobile phones intact.

The body reportedly had no signs of struggle. The late Prof. Odek, 56, was sworn in as a Court of Appeal Judge in 2012.