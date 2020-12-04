President Kenyatta mourns Kabuchai MP James Lusweti Mukwe

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and comfort to the family and the people of Kabuchai Constituency following the death of their Member of Parliament Hon James Lusweti Mukwe.

Hon James Mukwe, a second term Ford Kenya MP, passed away Friday at a Nairobi hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

In his message, the President described the departed legislator as a reserved but adept grassroots politician whose community projects had helped uplift many families in Kabuchai and the greater Bungoma County from abject poverty.

“It is unfortunate we have lost a very effective leader, an accomplished grassroots mobiliser whose development conscious politics shall be dearly missed by the people of Kabuchai and the entire nation.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“I remember Hon Mukwe as a man of few words who let his transformative work speak for him,” the President eulogised.

The Head of State mourned the Hon James Mukwe as one of the legislators in whose constituency public funds were properly utilized to deliver services to wananchi.

“The Hon Mukwe will be remembered for the many transformative development projects successfully delivered in Kabuchai Constituency during his time and for the proper utilization of public resources to deliver services,” he said.

The President prayed to God to give the family of the fallen legislator and residents of Kabuchai the fortitude and strength to bear the loss of their leader.