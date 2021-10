President Uhuru Kenyatta has led Kenyans in mourning rising long distance runner Agnes Jebet Tirop calling on the police to expedite investigations into her death. Tirop’s bopdy was found on Wednesday at her home in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County. Iten OCPD Tom Makori who led crime investigators at the scene said the former world cross country champion was stabbed with a knife in the neck. The 25 year old was in the Kenyan team that participated in the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

