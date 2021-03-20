President Kenyatta mourns Kericho Deputy Governor Susan Kikwai

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, the Governor and residents of Kericho County following the passing on of Deputy Governor Susan Kikwai.

The Deputy Governor died Saturday while receiving treatment at a Kericho hospital.

In his message of comfort, the President described the departed County leader as a devoted public servant who was deeply committed to the wellbeing and progress of the Kenyan nation.

The Head of State recalled the period when Ms Kikwai served as the Managing Director of Kenya Investments Authority (KENVEST) saying she highly promoted Kenya as an attractive destination for foreign and local investment.

“Susan was a great public servant. While working for the National Government, she was instrumental in attracting various domestic, regional and international investments,” the President eulogised the second term Deputy Governor.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to grant comfort and fortitude to the family of Ms Kikwai and residents of Kericho at this difficult time of mourning.