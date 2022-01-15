President Kenyatta mourns lawyer Nani Njoroge

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of Mr Nani Njoroge Nani who passed away Friday at a Nairobi hospital following a long illness.

In his message of condolence and comfort, the President described Mr Njoroge as an accomplished lawyer whose service to the nation shall be dearly missed.

Until his demise, Nani Njoroge was the Chairman of the Postal Corporation Board of Directors.

“The Head of State prayed to God to grant the family, friends and relatives of Mr Njoroge divine fortitude at this difficult period of mourning,” read the statement.