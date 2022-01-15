President Kenyatta mourns lawyer Nani Njoroge

ByMuraya Kamunde
Tags

 

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of Mr Nani Njoroge Nani who passed away Friday at a Nairobi hospital following a long illness.

In his message of condolence and comfort, the President described Mr Njoroge as an accomplished lawyer whose service to the nation shall be dearly missed.

Until his demise, Nani Njoroge was the Chairman of the Postal Corporation Board of Directors.

“The Head of State prayed to God to grant the family, friends and relatives of Mr Njoroge divine fortitude at this difficult period of mourning,” read the statement.

  

Latest posts

Duale calls on Parliament to expedite Petroleum products and taxes Bill

Muraya Kamunde

Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch defects to DAP-K

Muraya Kamunde

Kenya to host UNEP @50 and UNEA-5.2 commemoration

Muraya Kamunde

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More