President Kenyatta mourns Likoni ferry tragedy victims

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of John Wambua who lost his wife Mariam Kighenda and daughter Amanda Mutheu in the Likoni ferry tragedy.

The President’s message of condolence follows the completion of the search and retrieval of the ill-fated car and bodies of the departed, an exercise conducted by a multi-agency team drawn from our various entities.

The wreckage of the vehicle was pulled out shortly after 4pm on Friday bringing to a closure the painful search for Mariam Kighenda, 35, and her 4-year-old daughter. The vehicle, a Toyota ISIS, slid off ferry MV Harambee on the evening of September 29 and plunged into the ocean.

The President said he regretted the unfortunate incident and assured all Kenyans that efforts are being made to ensure that a similar incident does not occur in future.

“Besides the ongoing revamp of ferry services, the proposed Likoni Gate Bridge, the ongoing construction of the Dongo Kundu by-pass as well as the completion of the Samburu-Kinango-Kwale Road will help ease the pressure on sea crossing between Mombasa Island and the South Coast,” noted President Kenyatta.

The President, who has closely followed the search and retrieval exercise over the last 13 days, commends the multi-agency team for their relentless efforts in ensuring the long, tedious and risky undertaking was a success.

He assured the family of Mr Wambua that the Government will continue supporting them as they mourn their beloved kin.

The military led by the Kenya Navy held a brief military service after the retrieval.

The family also conducted a short prayer service before the police departed with the bodies of the deceased for preservation.

The deceased were found at the back seat in a tight embrace.

Governor Hassan Joho and his deputy William Kingi joined Transport Principal Secretary Esther Koimet during the last day of recovery mission which ended successful.

My deepest condolences and sympathies go out to the family and relatives who have endured 13 painful days of waiting. May the Almighty God rest their souls in eternal peace. #LikoniFerryTragedy pic.twitter.com/Kib7KOwkix — Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) October 11, 2019