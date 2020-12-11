President Kenyatta mourns Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and residents of Machakos County following the death of Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka.

Senator Kabaka passed away while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

In his message of comfort and encouragement to the family, President Kenyatta eulogised Senator Kabaka as a resilient and devoted leader who worked tirelessly for the wellbeing of the people of Kenya.

“It is unfortunate that the painful hand of death has robbed our country of a committed legislator, gifted debater and progressive leader who used his skills as a lawyer to enrich legislative processes in Senate.

“Senator Kabaka was an approachable leader who took keen interest in transforming the lives of the people of Machakos County and Kenyans at large. His death therefore is a big blow to our country as a whole,” the President eulogised.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to give the family and the people of Machakos County the fortitude to bear the loss of their leader.