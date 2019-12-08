President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Mama Dorcas Akumu Ajwang who passed away early Sunday.

Mama Dorcas is the mother to Ruaraka MP Tom Joseph Kajwang and Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang as well as former Minister, the late Otieno Kajwang.

In his message of comfort, the President described the late Mama Dorcas as a gracious and hardworking woman who raised an outstanding family.

The Head of State acknowledged and attributed the contribution the Kajwang family continues to make in Kenya’s socio-economic transformation to the able parenting of Mama Dorcas.

“It is without a doubt that Mama Dorcas Akumu was a hardworking parent who did her best to raise a family of great people.

“We can all see the fruits of her keen parenting through her children who are prominent leaders and shapers of our great nation,” the President eulogised.

The President assured the family of his support even as he prayed to God to grant them comfort and fortitude at this difficult moment of mourning.