President Kenyatta mourns Matungu MP Justus Murunga

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives, friends and residents of Matungu Constituency following the death of their MP Justus Murunga Makokha.

In his message of encouragement, the President eulogised Hon Murunga as a diligent and industrious servant of the people who dedicated his energy to improving the welfare of the residents of Matungu Constituency.

“In this hour of sorrow, I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Hon Murunga’s family, relatives and the people of Matungu Constituency. My thoughts and prayers are with you,” the President said.

The first-term opposition MP is reported to have died last evening on his way to hospital in Mumias after collapsing at his rural home.

The Head of State wished the family of the departed legislator, relatives, friends and residents of Matungu God’s fortitude as they come to terms with the loss of their leader.