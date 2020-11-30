President Kenyatta mourns medical Professor James Kagia

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort to the family, friends and relatives of Professor James Kagia who passed away on Monday.

Prof Kagia is the husband of State House Deputy Chief of Staff incharge of Policy and Strategy Ruth Kagia.

In his message of comfort, the President eulogised Prof Kagia as a highly accomplished Kenyan medical doctor, scholar and university lecturer whose service to the nation shall be sorely missed.

The Head of State regretted the untimely death of Professor Kagia, a highly experienced public health expert, at a time when the country needed his expertise in the ongoing fight against Covid-19.

“It is unfortunate that we’ve lost Professor Kagia at a time when the country needs his expertise the most especially in the response to the Covid-19 health crisis which is sweeping across the world,” the President eulogised.

Professor Kagia taught community health at the University of Nairobi for many years and previously worked as a medical doctor at John Hopkins and Georgetown University Hospitals in the US.

The President wished Mrs Kagia and the family of the departed academic God’s comfort as they mourn their beloved patriarch.