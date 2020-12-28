President Kenyatta mourns Mudavadi’s mother

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and comfort to the Mudavadi family following the death of Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi.

Mrs Mudavadi, 92, is the widow of the late Cabinet Minister Moses Mudamba Mudavadi and the mother of former Vice President Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi.

In his message of encouragement, President Kenyatta described Mama Hannah, who died Monday morning while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital, as a devoted, generous and humble matriarch who raised a close-knit family and contributed immensely to the progress of her community.

“Mama Hannah was the cornerstone of the Mudavadi family, a wise woman of few words on whose broad shoulders many people were raised to become great Kenyans.

“Mrs Mudavadi was a gracious and loving mother, a true matriarch who loved and took care of all people, especially those in need, without any reservation,” the President eulogised.

The President said Mama Hannah will be remembered, especially for her love for education and how she assisted many bright children from poor families access quality education.

He wished Hon Musalia Mudavadi and the family God’s solace as they come to terms with the passing away of Mama Hannah.

“We will forever be grateful for her charitable work and acts of love. To my brother Musalia Mudavadi, may God comfort you and the family, and guide you at this difficult time of mourning,” President said.

The Head of State assured the Mudavadi family of his support and prayed to God to rest the soul of Mama Hannah in eternal glory.

Earlier, the ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi took to Twitter to announce the death of his mother.

In a statement on Twitter posted on Monday morning, Mudavadi said their family matriarch succumbed at around 5am while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

As a family, we are devastated by this loss but are bearing it with grace. Please remember us in your prayers. The Lord gives and the Lord takes. May our dear Mum's soul RIP. — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) December 28, 2020

Other leaders who have condoled with the Mudavadi family include, Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

In his condolence message, Deputy President William Ruto described Mama Hanna as a devoutly religious, respected and responsible woman who raised upright, hardworking and diligent children.

The Deputy President said the late mother of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi was tireless, humble and persistent figure who modelled a generation of illustrious leaders.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga said he learnt of the passing of Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi with lots of pain. As he sent his condolences to ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and the entire family, Raila said the pillar may be gone but the ANC leader must soldier on.

Similar messages were sent by KANU leader Gideon Moi. In his message, Moi described the late Mama Hanna as a humble, God-loving and caring mother to all.

Additional reporting by Kennedy Epalat