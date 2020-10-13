President Kenyatta mourns Mzee Edward Kiprotich Karoney

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and encouragement to Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney and family following the death of her father Mzee Edward Kiprotich Karoney.

Mzee Karoney 74, passed away Tuesday afternoon at Kapsabet Referral Hospital in Nandi County following a traffic accident along Kapsabet-Eldoret Road.

In his message of comfort, the President mourned Mzee Karoney as a respected elder, a successful farmer and a strong champion for education.

“It is unfortunate that we have lost Mzee Karoney when we still needed his wise counsel as an elder. We have lost a man who cherished and was a strong champion for education in his community as can be seen through his children.

“Mzee Karoney will be remembered by many for his farming exploits and as a mentor for young farmers in Nandi County,” the President eulogised.

The Head of State said death had robbed the nation of a warm, outstanding and gifted elder whose legacy will live on for many generations to come.

“It is my prayer that the Almighty God will give you the strength and courage to bear the loss,” the President encouraged CS Farida Karoney and the family.