President Kenyatta mourns Mzee John Kiptoo Chebotibin

Written By: PSCU
Dr Chris Kiptoo is the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Mzee John Kiptoo Chebotibin.

Mzee Chebotibin who passed away yesterday at a Nairobi hospital is father to Dr Chris Kiptoo, the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

In his message of comfort, the President described the late Mzee Chebotibin as a respected elder and a role model who served the country diligently as a Police Officer for many years.

“We remember Mzee Chebotibin as a wise and respected senior citizen who served our country with distinction as a Police Officer before retiring to become a successful cereals and dairy farmer,” the President eulogised.

The Head of State prayed to God to give the family of Mzee Chebotibin the fortitude and strength to mourn their beloved patriarch.

