President Kenyatta mourns NCIC Vice-Chair Fatuma Tabwara

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Vice-Chair Fatuma Tabwara who died Sunday morning.

In his message of condolence, President Kenyatta described the late NCIC Vice-Chair as a great national leader and role model who was an outstanding champion of the rights of women and the girl-child, especially in Kwale County.

President Kenyatta said Ms Tabwara will particularly be remembered for the role she played in the formulation of the sexual harassment policy in Kwale County.

“It is very sad indeed that we have lost one of the promising women leaders in the Coast region. In this hour of sorrow and grief, I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to her family, relatives and friends,” President Kenyatta said.

“It is my prayer that the Almighty God will give you the strength and courage to bear the loss,” the President added.

President Kenyatta observed that the late NCIC Vice-Chairperson was a person of enormous influence, saying the many girls and women who she mentored will miss her wise counsel and guidance.