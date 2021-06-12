President Kenyatta mourns pioneer Civil servant and diplomat Amb. Dennis Afande

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family relatives and friends of Kenya’s former envoy to Washington DC, Amb.Dennis Daudi Afande who passed away recently.

In his message of comfort and encouragement, the President mourned the late Afande as consummate diplomat and pioneer public servant whose long and distinguished service helped lay the foundation of the Kenyan Nation.

“As a country, we owe a debt of gratitude to Ambassador Dennis Afande for his role in shaping our nation’s foreign policy during his long service as a diplomat. As a pioneer public servant and diplomat, Ambassador Afande helped position Kenya on the global map as a steadfast Republic,” the President mourned.

Amb. Afande, a career civil servant joined the public service at independence and served the country in various roles including as Deputy Chief of Protocol under founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and as Chief of Protocol during President Daniel Moi’s era.

He also served as Kenya’s envoy to United Nations Mission in Geneva, Switzerland, and retired from the Public Service in 1995 as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, having previously served in the same role at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In retirement, Amb Afande served on the Boards of several state and private sector institutions including Capital Markets Authority, Kenya Power, Kenya Airways, Standard Chartered Bank and Undugu Society among others.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to give the family of Amb Afande the fortitude and strength to bear the loss of their beloved kin.