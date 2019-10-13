President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the families of 11 National Police Service Officers brutally killed in Daadab, Garissa County Saturday evening by unknown attackers.

He assured the families of Government support during this difficult period of mourning.

He said the country will not succumb to what he termed as cowardly terrorist actions perpetrated by misguided elements out to compromise the safety and security of Kenyans across the country .

The Officers from the Harehare General Service Unit (GSU) Camp lost their lives at Degow on the road between Liboi and Damajale close to the Kenya-Somalia border when their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during a routine security patrol.

Security agencies are in the meantime combing the area in an operation to pursue the attackers.

“The President sends a strong reminder to all misguided elements out to compromise the safety and security of Kenyans across the country that the Government and the people of Kenya will never succumb to their cowardly terrorist actions” read a statement by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena.

The attack comes barely 3 months after at least four people were killed after their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device in the border town of Kulan, Garissa.