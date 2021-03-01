President Kenyatta mourns prominent Nairobi businessman Mohamed Jibril

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Nairobi entrepreneur Esmael Mohamed Jibril who passed away Monday.

Jibril, a prominent city businessman and brother to Sports CS Amina Mohamed died while receiving treatment in India.

In his message of comfort, President Kenyatta described the late Mohamed Jibril as a highly motivated and gifted entrepreneur whose successful businesses employed hundreds of young Kenyans.

“As a country, we will forever owe a debt of gratitude to Mohamed for his role in making Kenya a better economy and, especially for the job opportunities he created for our people through his successful commercial interests,” the President said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The late Mohamed Jibril was associated with Jibram Investments Limited and Java Coffee House, East Africa’s leading coffee house among other businesses.

The President prayed to God to give the Jibril family the fortitude and strength to bear the loss of their beloved kin.