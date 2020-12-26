President Kenyatta mourns Retired Chief Justice Evans Gicheru

Written By: Claire Wanja

The President pointed out that the major reforms undertaken by Justice Gicheru in the Judiciary have continued to be a source of hope for many Kenyans giving confidence that all citizens are equal before the law.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Retired Chief Justice Johnson Evan Gicheru, who passed away earlier Saturday, as a towering legal mind and a highly accomplished judge.

In his message of comfort and encouragement to the family, relatives and friends, President Kenyatta said Kenya had lost a great leader whose contribution to the development of the legal sector especially the independence of the judiciary has continued to sharpen the country’s democracy.

“It is sad that we have lost one of the greatest legal minds we have had in our country. Justice Gicheru worked tirelessly during his time at the helm of the Judiciary to ensure that the country’s democracy continued to thrive.

“Having worked in different places within the civil service, the late Chief Justice knew the importance of having an independent judiciary as a guarantor of national peace and harmony,” the President eulogised.

“As a country we will forever be grateful for the judicial reforms Justice Gicheru pushed through during his successful tenure as the top judge. He brought freshness to the legal system and will be remembered for his relentless fight against impunity and corruption in the corridors of justice,” the President said.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to comfort and give fortitude to the family of the former judge at this difficult time of mourning.

ODM Leader Raila Odinga eulogised the late Retired Chief Justice Evans Gicheru, as a great legal mind and as a man on whose shoulders Kenya placed the burden of returning the country to the Rule of Law after the 2002 transition.

@WilliamsRuto Justice Evan Gicheru was a legal giant who served our country with dedication and distinction. He was humble yet a tough-minded leader who contributed immensely to the advancement of the independence of the Judiciary. A committed public servant, Justice Gicheru will best be remembered for his ground-breaking work in restoring the faith of the public and trust in our justice system. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gicheru family, their loved ones and the legal fraternity during this painful time. Rest In Peace.
@Wetangulam The passing on of Evans Gicheru ,CJ Emeritus, brings to sunset an illustrious career of one of Kenya’s finest and honest judges who served his country with diligence and dedication. We shall miss his wise counsel. RIP my Lord.
@skmusyoka The late Chief Justice Gicheru was committed to the realization and belief of an independent judicial arm of Govt.He will be remembered as a modest man who served this country with great passion and love. He literally lived the high calling of a judge. May his soul Rest In Peace.
