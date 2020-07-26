President Kenyatta Mourns Rev. Peter Kariuki Kania

Written By: PSCU
President Kenyatta mourns Rev. Peter Kariuki Kania of PCEA

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort to adherents of the PCEA Church, friends and the family of Rev. Peter Kariuki Kania who passed away Sunday.

Rev. Kania is the outgoing Secretary General of the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA).

In his message of condolence, the President remembered Rev. Kania as a gifted minister of the gospel and man of God who served the PCEA Church and the Christian faith in the country with zeal and utmost commitment.

“Death has robbed our nation of a dedicated evangelist and distinguished church administrator whose immense contribution to the development of the Christian faith in Kenya shall be dearly missed.

“Rev. Kania’s good work as an evangelist and Church administrator can be seen in the growth of the PCEA Church in the country during his time as its Secretary General and in the parishes where he served over the years,” the President eulogised.

The President wished the family of the departed prelate, the PCEA Church and all Christians in the country God’s comfort as they come to terms with the passing away of Rev. Kania.

