President Kenyatta mourns St John Ambulance CEO Albert Ruturi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Albert Ruturi, the Chief Executive Officer of St John Ambulance, who passed away Tuesday.

In his message of comfort to the family and staff of St John Ambulance, the President described the departed humanitarian worker as an exceptional leader whose service to the nation over the years helped save lives of many Kenyans.

“Mr Ruturi has been one of the great Kenyans whose selfless service to mankind has saved the lives of many through the St John Ambulance service,” President Kenyatta eulogised.

The President said it is unfortunate that Mr Ruturi had died at a time when his services are highly required considering the health challenges posed by the Covid-19 health crisis.

At the same, the President also sent a message of comfort to the family of Eustace Nyaga Rewa, a State House staff who passed away today after a short illness.

The President described the late Nyaga as a devoted and seasoned public servant whose service will be greatly missed.

The Head of State prayed to God to comfort the bereaved families during this difficult period of mourning.