President Kenyatta mourns Stephen Kirogo

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family relatives and friends of Stephen Kinyanjui Kirogo who passed away Friday at a Nairobi hospital.

Kirogo, a long-serving career public administrator, was until his death the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission of Kenya.

In his message of encouragement and comfort to the family, President Kenyatta remembered the late Kirogo as a distinguished public servant who contributed immensely to the transformation of Kenya’s public service by initiating critical reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency in service delivery.

“It is sad that the cruel hand of death has robbed us of Kirogo, a polished gentleman and refined administrator whose contribution to the transformation of our country’s public sector shall be sorely missed.

“Kirogo enjoyed a stellar career as an administrator in the public service spanning over thirty years. It is his long experience and strong administrative credentials that enabled him to steer our Public Service Commission on a trajectory of growth,” the President mourned.

The Head of State pointed out that it is through Kirogo’s steadfastness and foresight that transformational programmes such as the Public Service Internship Programme took off.

“The country will remember Kirogo for very many good deeds. One of his outstanding achievements in recent years is the internship programme which continues to prop up careers of very many young Kenyans,” President Kenyatta said.

Prior to his appointment as Chairperson of the Public Service Commission, Kirogo served as the Principal Administrative Secretary/Assistant Secretary to the Cabinet in the Presidency and Cabinet Affairs Office since 2012.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to offer the family of Kirogo the grace and fortitude to bear the loss at this difficult time saying his death was a big blow to the country.

“As a country, we shall always cherish Kirogo’s contribution to our nation’s growth. I pray that God will comfort his family, relatives, friends, and indeed all Kenyans, at this trying moment,” the President said.