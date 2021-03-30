President Kenyatta nominates Jamleck Muturi as TSC Chair

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Tuesday nominated Jamleck Muturi John and Alfred Otieno Oyucho as chairperson and member of the Teachers Service Commission respectively.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi while conveying the President’s message to the house said he was excising his powers under Article 250 clause 2 paragraph 3 of the Constitution.

The two candidates are to be vetted by the Committee on Education.

Members of Parliament are expected to conclude the process within 21 days.

In February, the Head of State appointed a nine-member Teacher Service Selection panel.

In a Gazette notice dated February 22, he said the team will be tasked to select nominees for appointment as the chairperson and one member of the TSC.

The Hon @SpeakerJBMuturi has communicated a message from the President regarding the nomination of chair and member to the Teachers’ Service Commission, to be vetted by the Committee on Education. pic.twitter.com/gD26GeKgdR — National Assembly KE (@NAssemblyKE) March 30, 2021

Members of the selection panel included Thomas Koyier (Chair) Dr Mary Gaturu, Charles Mutinda, Njoki Kahiga, Margaret Lilan Geno, Richard Kibagendi, Dr Hellen Misenda, Eva Nyoike and Prof Stanley Waudo.

TSC Chairperson Lydia Nzomo’s six-year term ended on November 18 last year.

Nzomo was the first person to chair the TSC after it was made a constitutional commission. She took an oath of office in 2014.

In total, the commission has nine members. With one representing each region of the defunct provinces.

Meanwhile, Leader of Majority Amos Kimunya gave a notice of motion seeking for the house to alter its calendar and suspend its ordinary sittings from Thursday 1st April and resume on Tuesday 4th May 2021.

Majority Leader @HonAmosKimunya has given a Notice of motion, seeking for the house to alter its calendar and suspend its ordinary sittings from Thursday 1st April, and resume on Tuesday 4th May 2021. pic.twitter.com/QtwfKJhLKI — National Assembly KE (@NAssemblyKE) March 30, 2021

This comes shortly after Speaker Muturi on Sunday issued a notification of a scheduled sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday at 2.30 P.M. with the agenda being: Conclude urgent business and consider a motion to alter the calendar of the house.