President Kenyatta nominates Jamleck Muturi as TSC Chair

Written By: Beth Nyaga

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Tuesday nominated Jamleck Muturi John and Alfred Otieno Oyucho as chairperson and member of the Teachers Service Commission respectively.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi while conveying the President’s message to the house said he was excising his powers under Article 250 clause 2 paragraph 3 of the Constitution.

The two candidates are to be vetted by the Committee on Education.

Members of Parliament are expected to conclude the process within 21 days.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

In February, the Head of State appointed a nine-member Teacher Service Selection panel.

Also Read  President Kenyatta signs Employment, Business Laws Amendment Bills into law

In a Gazette notice dated February 22, he said the team will be tasked to select nominees for appointment as the chairperson and one member of the TSC.

Members of the selection panel included Thomas Koyier (Chair) Dr Mary Gaturu, Charles Mutinda, Njoki Kahiga, Margaret Lilan Geno, Richard Kibagendi, Dr Hellen Misenda, Eva Nyoike and Prof Stanley Waudo.

Also Read  Kenyan security agencies tracking Al-Shabaab pilot

TSC Chairperson Lydia Nzomo’s six-year term ended on November 18 last year.

Nzomo was the first person to chair the TSC after it was made a constitutional commission. She took an oath of office in 2014.

In total, the commission has nine members. With one representing each region of the defunct provinces.

Meanwhile, Leader of Majority Amos Kimunya gave a notice of motion seeking for the house to alter its calendar and suspend its ordinary sittings from Thursday 1st April and resume on Tuesday 4th May 2021.

This comes shortly after Speaker Muturi on Sunday issued a notification of a scheduled sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday at 2.30 P.M. with the agenda being: Conclude urgent business and consider a motion to alter the calendar of the house.

Also Read  Clergy urge Govt to review decision to close Churches in 5 Counties

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR