President Kenyatta pays last respects to John Magufuli

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday led other leaders in signing of condolence book to pay last respects to President John Magufuli at the High Commission of Tanzania in Nairobi.

The Head of State was accompanied by Senior State and Government Officials among them the Speakers of Kenya’s Bicameral Parliament, Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and several Cabinet Secretaries.

On Thursday, the President declared seven days of mourning as he led Kenyans in paying tributes to his late Tanzanian colleague John Magufuli.

“As a symbol of our enduring respect for the fallen President and as well as our solidarity with the people of Tanzania, the flag of the East Africa Community and the flag of Kenya shall be flown at half mast at all public buildings, public grounds and wherever else in the territory of the Republic of Kenya and at all Kenya’s diplomatic missions abroad from today Thursday 18th March until sunset on the day of the funeral.” He said.

He eulogized Magufuli as a friend and illustrious leader whose vision leadership propelled Tanzania forward and enhanced East Africa Community integration.

“I have lost a friend, a colleague and a visionary ally whom I worked with closely, particularly on our commitment to forge lasting bonds between Kenya and Tanzania,” he said.

The body of the late Tanzanian President Magufuli has arrived at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam to be viewed by various leaders.

The departed Tanzanian leader will be buried at his Chato home in Geita Region on Thursday, 25th March 2021.